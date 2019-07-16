Two teens injured, one killed in Nine Mile crash

A 16-year-old male has died after the car he was a passenger in collided with a tree on Malchi Nine Mile Road on Monday afternoon. Two others were taken to hospital. The 19-year-old male driver was airlifted in a critical condition. PHOTO: WIN NEWS Central Queensland

UPDATE, MONDAY 6.45AM: POLICE have confirmed the 16-year-old boy killed in yesterday afternoon's crash was not the driver of the vehicle.

It has been confirmed that the car was driven by a 19-year-old male and was carrying a 16-year-old male and, a 16-year-old female.

The car was travelling along Malchi Nine Mile Road at 4pm Monday afternoon when it left the road and collided with a tree.

The 16-year-old boy was the front passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old male driver was airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment of his critical injuries.

The 16-year-old female, who was sitting in the rear of the car, was taken to hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Queensland Ambulance also confirmed they treated three people at the scene, with one needing transport via ambulance.

The spokesperson said the 19-year-old male was transported, via helicopter, in a serious condition after sustaining head, chest and abdominal injuries.

The 16-year-old female was transported via ambulance in a ' stable, non-life-threatening condition' after sustaining lower limb injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstance surrounding the crash.

UPDATE: A MAN has died and two others are injured following a car incident in Nine Mile.

Three people were travelling in the car on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it crashed into a tree at about 3.30pm yesterday.

One man was pronounced dead on scene and another man in his 20s is fighting for life.

He was trapped in the vehicle for more than an hour before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital via helicopter with head, abdominal and chest injuries.

A female in her mid teens who was also in the car is in a stable condition with no serious injuries.

She was transported to hospital via ambulance.

UPDATE: TWO people are being transferred to hospital after a crash in Nine Mile.

A male patient is being transported via helicopter with critical injuries to his head, abdominal and chest injuries.

A female has been transported via ambulance with no serious injuries.

A third person is in a critical condition.

UPDATE: EMERGENCY services are working to free at least one person trapped in a car.

The man in his 20s became trapped when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree on Malchi Nine Mile Rd.

He has critical head, abdominal and chest injuries.

A female in her mid teens who was also in the car is in a stable condition with no serious injuries.

A third patient is in a critical condition.

The rescue helicopter is on scene.

EARLIER: TWO people have critical injuries following a single vehicle crash in Nine Mile.

Three people were travelling in the car on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it crashed into a tree at about 3.30pm.

Paramedics are at the scene and a rescue helicopter is on its way.