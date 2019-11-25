Three injured in Ashfield two-car crash

Paramedics at the scene of a two-car crash at the Ring Rd and Elliott Heads Rds intersection.

Paramedics at the scene of a two-car crash at the Ring Rd and Elliott Heads Rds intersection.

PARAMEDICS are treating three people for a range of minor injuries after a two-car crash at Ashfield.

About 3.10pm emergency services were called the intersection of Bundaberg Ring Rd and Elliott Heads Rd.

Two male patients, one believed to be aged in his 60s and the other in his 50s are being treated for upper-body injuries, including chest pain and facial injuries.

A female also has minor injuries.

All three are expected to be taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Paramedics at the scene of a two-car crash at the Ring Rd and Elliott Heads Rds intersection.

Traffic is being impacted, with traffic along Elliott Heads Rd being diverted and traffic along the Ring Rd slowing moving when directed by police.