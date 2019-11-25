Menu
Paramedics at the scene of a two-car crash at the Ring Rd and Elliott Heads Rds intersection.
News

Three injured in Ashfield two-car crash

Carolyn Booth
25th Nov 2019 3:26 PM
PARAMEDICS are treating three people for a range of minor injuries after a two-car crash at Ashfield.

About 3.10pm emergency services were called the intersection of Bundaberg Ring Rd and Elliott Heads Rd.

Two male patients, one believed to be aged in his 60s and the other in his 50s are being treated for upper-body injuries, including chest pain and facial injuries.

A female also has minor injuries.

All three are expected to be taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Traffic is being impacted, with traffic along Elliott Heads Rd being diverted and traffic along the Ring Rd slowing moving when directed by police.

