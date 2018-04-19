Menu
Three people were taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash in Beerburrum.
Three in hospital after car flips on hinterland road

19th Apr 2018 7:00 AM

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a rollover crash on a Sunshine Coast hinterland road overnight.

Emergency crews rushed to Beerburrum yesterday at 7.10pm after the single vehicle crash on the intersection of Old Gympie Rd and Beerburrum Woodford Rd.

Paramedics assessed and treated the injuries of three people at the scene.

One of the crash victims was taken to Redcliffe Hospital suffering a shoulder injury.

The remaining two were taken to Caboolture Hospital with minor injuries.

All were in stable conditions.

beerburrum crash hinterland sunshine coast
