Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three people have been taken to hospital following a scrap metal fire in Garbutt, Townsville. Picture: 7 News Queensland
Three people have been taken to hospital following a scrap metal fire in Garbutt, Townsville. Picture: 7 News Queensland
News

Three hurt in serious industrial fire

by Cloe Read
21st Feb 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been taken to hospital with one in a serious condition following a scrap metal fire in Garbutt, Townsville.

The incident is ongoing with multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews on the scene at a recycling plant Bolam St working to bring the fire under control.

Queensland Ambulance could not confirm injuries at this stage but said one person is in a serious condition while two others are stable.

 

All three have been taken to Townsville Hospital while multiple QAS units remain on scene.

QFES is advising that smoke may affect residents in surrounding areas and if people are affected to close windows and doors and to keep respiratory medications close by.

More Stories

Show More
fire injury scrap metal townsville

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Kmart revamp coming to Bundy

    premium_icon REVEALED: Kmart revamp coming to Bundy

    Business EVERYBODY loves a bargain, and Kmart is a well known hotspot for indulging in affordable lifestyle necessities.

    Detention 'last resort' for Bundy teen's jail time appeal

    premium_icon Detention 'last resort' for Bundy teen's jail time appeal

    Crime The Court of Appeal heard the original sentence was excessive

    Bundy girl wins pinup pageant title

    premium_icon Bundy girl wins pinup pageant title

    News Bundaberg woman crowned Miss Melon 'Love' over the weekend.

    BUCCS NO MORE: Side is gone from seniors

    premium_icon BUCCS NO MORE: Side is gone from seniors

    News But Buccaneers president Stuart Taylor says there is a silver lining