Queensland Ambulance Service attended to the Warrego Hwy, Morven this morning.
News

Three hospitalised after highway rollover west of Roma

Georgie Adams
16th Jul 2020 7:41 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
TWO children and one adult were hospitalised after the car they were travelling in rolled on the Warrego Highway.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a 39-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and two children were travelling on the Warrego Hwy at Morven about 1.48am this morning when the accident happened.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver was trying to avoid hitting a kangaroo.

The female and two children were transported to Charleville Health Service for precautionary measures.

The man declined ambulance services.

