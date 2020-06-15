Three girls, 18yo man arrested over break-ins, car theft

THREE girls and an 18-year-old man have been arrested after a series of break-ins over the weekend, which included offenders using a car to ram the gates of a home.

Police will allege at 6.35am on Sunday, the group gained access to an unlocked Lexus parked in the driveway of a gated home at Cabana Boulevard at Benowa.

A remote for the garage was then allegedly used from the unlocked car to gain entry to the house via the garage.

Once inside the offenders allegedly stole money, credit cards and keys to both the Lexus and another vehicle - a Mercedes Benz that was parked in the garage,

The Lexus was used to ram the gates, to exit the property.

A stolen Kia Sportage, which had been taken in an earlier theft at a residence at The Boulevard in Benowa between June 13 and June 14, was left behind at the Cabana Boulevard address.

About 6pm last night police investigations led them to an address at Ashmore where the stolen Lexus from Benowa was found in a nearby street.

An 18-year-old man from Ashmore has been charged with burglary and commit indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving of motor vehicle without a driver's licence disqualified by Court Order and receiving tainted property.

He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

A 16-year-old girl from Logan Reserve has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence, enter dwelling with intent at night uses/threatens violence damages property, wilful damage and fraud.

She is due to face Beenleigh Children's Court today.

The two 17-year-old girls are continuing to assist police with their investigations.

Police are also continuing their investigations into the theft of a Jaguar and a Land Rover from a Mascala Parade residence at Mermaid Waters between June 12 and June 13, 2020.

It is alleged access was gained via unlocked side door to the residence and the keys were stolen from a table inside. The Land Rover was recovered at Parkwood on June 13.

Investigations are also ongoing into the theft of an Audi vehicle from a Sundance Way residence at Runaway Bay around 12.30pm on June 14.

These incidents are a timely reminder about the importance of locking and securing your home and property. Simple basic security measures like locking doors to cars and your home will assist in reducing your chances of becoming a victim of this type of "sneak" and opportunistic offence.

