Three Fraser Coast sides in the WBL2 finals

FOOTBALL: Three Fraser Coast teams will become two after the Wide Bay League 2 semi finals.

Minor premiers Bayside Strikers, who lost just once in the regular season, will face Across The Waves for a place in the WBL2 grand final.

KSS Jets and Granville will clash in the minor semi-final, with the winner to play next week's preliminary final.

PRELIM HOPES: Granville Jai Sandow. Alistair Brightman

Both semi-finals will be played at Hervey Bay Sports Club on Saturday.

The elimination semi-final starts at 4pm before Bayside takes on the Bundaberg club from 6pm.