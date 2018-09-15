Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Firefighters battle Urangan greenhouse blaze
News

WATCH: Three fires in Hervey Bay in three hours

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Sep 2018 3:39 PM

FIREFIGHTERS have been forced to battle three blazes in as many hours in Hervey Bay.

In Urangan, a greenhouse burst into flames just before 3pm at a property at the back of Southerden St.

Members of the public rushed to help with garden hose before firies arrived.

Firefighters put out a blaze in a structure behind a residence on Southerden St, Torquay.
Firefighters put out a blaze in a structure behind a residence on Southerden St, Torquay. Alistair Brightman

 

During that time, one crew was called away to help with a scrub fire which broke out at the mobility corridor next to Barnstaple St, Torquay.

Five fire fighters had it under control by 3.20pm

Earlier, firefighters were called to a grass fire at Golden Shores Retirement Village.

Residents worked to contain the flames with hoses and buckets of water until help arrived.

fires hervey bay urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    premium_icon REVEALED: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    News AN eight-year-old girl has died in a double fatality on her way to a primary school netball carnival in Bundaberg.

    Queensland victims of a global firestorm

    premium_icon Queensland victims of a global firestorm

    Business TEN years on from the GFC we revisit the Qld company casualties.

    • 15th Sep 2018 3:28 AM
    Eight-year-old girl, man die in horror Bruce Hwy crash

    Eight-year-old girl, man die in horror Bruce Hwy crash

    News Two more crash victims are in a serious condition.

    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    Weather Expect weekend highs in the 30s for much of the state

    Local Partners