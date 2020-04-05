Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Three fighting for life after crash

by Shiloh Payne
5th Apr 2020 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Three people are fighting for their lives after a car crashed in a plantation on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle incident off road adjacent to Johnson Rd in Coochin Ck at around 12.30pm where four had been injured.

A boy in his late teens suffered head and back injuries and was taken in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A woman in her 20s was also taken to hospital with critical chest and hip injuries.

A girl in her late teens suffered head injuries, also in a critical condition.

Another person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Three fighting for life after crash

crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourist sues for $4.5m after Agnes Water plane crash

        premium_icon Tourist sues for $4.5m after Agnes Water plane crash

        News The 2017 crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old female backpacker from the United Kingdom

        Where Wide Bay’s corona cases originated

        premium_icon Where Wide Bay’s corona cases originated

        News Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service have announced where the Wide Bay’s confirmed...

        Crews attend Woodgate crash

        premium_icon Crews attend Woodgate crash

        News Paramedics attended a single vehicle crash in Woodgate early this morning.

        Sexual violence on the rise in the wake of virus lockdown

        premium_icon Sexual violence on the rise in the wake of virus lockdown

        Crime Sexual assault service worried victims aren’t accessing help