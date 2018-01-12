Menu
Three drug drivers busted by police

Drug drivers have been busted in the region.
POLICE stopped three drivers who tested positive to a saliva test for illegal drugs.

The first driver was a 20-year-old Bundaberg South man stopped by police on Electra St.

The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 8.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the second driver was a 31-year-old Norville woman on Beatrice St, and is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 22.

And a 23-year-old Avenell Heights man was intercepted by police on Goodwood Road, Thabeban.

Police believe was also driving unlicensed and in possession of dangerous drugs.

He's due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 8.

Topics:  drugs police traffic offences

