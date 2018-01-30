Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Three drivers off to court after returning positive tests

DRUG TEST: A 33-year-old Branyan man tested positive for drugs in Thabeban.
DRUG TEST: A 33-year-old Branyan man tested positive for drugs in Thabeban. FILE

THREE drivers will appear in court after failing breath and drug tests on Bundaberg roads.

About 11.20am yesterday, police stopped a 62-year-old Buxton man, 62, on the Bruce Highway at Isis River.

He blew 0.094 and was given a notice to appear in court.

About 3.50pm, a Branyan man, 33, returned a positive drug test on Kay McDuff Drive in Thabeban.

The man is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 22.

About 4.35pm, a 55-year-old Avondale woman was pulled over on Avondale Road, Avondale.

She blew 0.058.

The woman is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 8.

Topics:  bundaberg drink driving drug driving

Bundaberg News Mail
New Bundy street littered with skid marks

New Bundy street littered with skid marks

THICK black skid marks, some more than 50k long, swerve along the bitumen of a new Bundaberg road.

Bundy man wins $100,000 lotto prize

TOP PRIZE: With nothing stronger in the house, the lucky winner celebrated with a cuppa.

Full-time carer's heart pounding over massive windfall

Barnes says council exclusion is hurting his health

MOTION DISMISSED: Councillor Greg Barnes excused himself from today's meeting after his motion to look into "cherry-picking” of councillors who attend meetings with developers was shut down by Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Councillor leaves minutes after being shut down

Police will strongly oppose bail for accused double murderer

Police allege Russell Williams, a 51-year-old Rosedale man, murdered Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.

Russell Williams has been charged with two counts of murder.

Local Partners