Three drivers off to court after returning positive tests

DRUG TEST: A 33-year-old Branyan man tested positive for drugs in Thabeban. FILE

THREE drivers will appear in court after failing breath and drug tests on Bundaberg roads.

About 11.20am yesterday, police stopped a 62-year-old Buxton man, 62, on the Bruce Highway at Isis River.

He blew 0.094 and was given a notice to appear in court.

About 3.50pm, a Branyan man, 33, returned a positive drug test on Kay McDuff Drive in Thabeban.

The man is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 22.

About 4.35pm, a 55-year-old Avondale woman was pulled over on Avondale Road, Avondale.

She blew 0.058.

The woman is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 8.