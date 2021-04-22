Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Three dead in horror crash, highway closed

by Anthony Piovesan
22nd Apr 2021 6:47 PM

 

Three people have died after two vehicles smashed head-on in a horror crash in the state's central west on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the crash on the Mid Western Highway, near Woodstock, about 4pm.

Two people travelling in one vehicle and one person in the other vehicle died at the scene.

A crime scene has been established.

The Mid Western Highway is closed in both directions, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

More to come

Originally published as Three dead in horror crash

cowra fatal traffic crash mid western highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The plumber who built a $25m empire

        Premium Content The plumber who built a $25m empire

        Business After being told his business idea was hopeless, a Queensland plumber has defied the odds to build a $25m empire.

        GROOVY DAYZEE: Local cafe owner’s new venture

        Premium Content GROOVY DAYZEE: Local cafe owner’s new venture

        News Dayzee’s Kombi Coffee will be at many upcoming events around the Bundaberg region.

        LOOK UP: When Bundy can see meteor showers, supermoons

        Premium Content LOOK UP: When Bundy can see meteor showers, supermoons

        News The night skies around the Bundaberg region will be full of activity in the coming...

        Exciting new digital future for the NewsMail

        Exciting new digital future for the NewsMail

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of...