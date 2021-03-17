Menu
Three dead as plane crashes into car

by Ally Foster
17th Mar 2021 8:03 AM

 

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have tragically died after a plane crashed into a car in US state of Florida.

CCTV footage from a nearby home captured the horrifying moment the plane crashed into an SUV and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The pilot and passenger on the aircraft died immediately. The mother, Megan Bishop, and her young son, Taylor, were left trapped inside the car.

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

Ms Bishop was reportedly able to pull herself free and the boy was rescued by emergency services.

The pair were transported to hospital in serious conditions, with officials later reporting the boy had died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the deadly crash, with officials suggesting the plane likely suffered a mechanical failure.

Originally published as Three dead as plane crashes into car

