Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A mass shooting has left at three people dead in New Orleans.
A mass shooting has left at three people dead in New Orleans.
Crime

Chaos after mass shooting in New Orleans

by Staff Writer
29th Jul 2018 3:34 PM

A MASS shooting in New Orleans has left three people dead and at least seven injured.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne around 8.30pm local time (11.30am AEST).

Police said three victims died at the scene while the seven injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Three of the injured victims were taken by ambulance, while the four remaining arrived by private rides.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, the Saturdayâ€™s shooting happened in the vicinity of Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge, which has been the site of gang violence in the past.

Related Items

Show More
corruption donald trump editors picks gun epidemic new orleans nra russia shooting

Top Stories

    'Predatory' Bundaberg pedophile preyed on girls

    premium_icon 'Predatory' Bundaberg pedophile preyed on girls

    Crime A MAN described as a "predatory paedophile to young girls" has been sentenced to time behind bars.

    Inside Bargara's top selling home

    premium_icon Inside Bargara's top selling home

    News This property is the top selling house in Bundaberg

    CRISIS POINT: Fears more will be jobless in Bundy

    premium_icon CRISIS POINT: Fears more will be jobless in Bundy

    Politics 'Council are doing great things... but it's not enough'

    New CycleFest gets the tick of approval

    premium_icon New CycleFest gets the tick of approval

    News Peak bodies embrace the changes to biggest cycling event in region

    Local Partners