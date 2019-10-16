Three cyclones predicted for NT as build-up progresses

TERRITORIANS can expect up to three cyclones across the Top End as the build-up progresses into monsoonal season.

Acting Northern Territory manager of the Bureau of Meteorology Jude Scott said typically there will be 11 cyclones across the northern parts of the continent in a season.

"Each year in the NT, we see two or three cyclones form on average," she said.

"The last two years were both average seasons for Australia, which meant we saw 11 cyclones last year and the year before."

However, the indicators for the upcoming season are predicting less cyclone activity than normal.

"Climate factors suggest we're looking at a fairly typical cyclone season this year, with the odds favouring less cyclones in total," she said.

"It will be the weather conditions that will give us much more information about the when and where a cyclone will form this season."

"We will be able to say with about four or five days of notice what the chances are of a cyclone impacting any given community in the Northern Territory."

The five-day time frame will also give forecasters the ability to predict factors like cyclone severity, speed and rainfall.

Rains will be highly sought after this wet season, following last year's monsoonal period which was one of the driest on record.

"If we have a particularly large system, it will tend to carry more rainfall with it," Ms Scott said.

"Another factor that is important is the speed at which it is travelling."