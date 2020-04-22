Menu
There's been a crash in Melbourne this evening. Picture: Lana Murphy
Four cops killed in horrific Melbourne crash

by Stephanie Bedo
22nd Apr 2020 8:08 PM | Updated: 8:16 PM

Four police officers have been killed after a massive crash involving a semi-trailer.

The accident happened on the Chandler Highway near Kew about 5.40pm after officers pulled over a Porsche for speeding.

"Emergency services are currently responding to a collision in Kew tonight," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"At this stage it is believed multiple vehicles are involved in the collision on the Chandler Highway and a number of police officers are believed to have been involved.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined at this stage. We will provide updates as they come to hand."

Multiple ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

Citybound lanes of the Eastern Freeway are closed between Bulleen Road and the Chandler Highway.

Motorists are being urged to exit the citybound lanes as early as possible and to find an alternative route.

Drivers can get back onto the freeway from the Chandler Highway entry.

Outbound traffic is heavily delayed through the area, so motorists should allow extra time.

breaking news editors picks fatal crash fatalities melbourne police officer injured

