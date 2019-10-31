Three children, three adults assessed in multi-vehicle crash
EMERGENCY services were called to a four vehicle nose-to-tail traffic crash in Norville this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three children and three adults had minor injuries; and only one adult female was being transported to Bundaberg Hospital.
The spokesman said an off-duty paramedic was on the scene and assisted with patients.
Three ambulance crews and the officer in charge was sent to help manage the incident.