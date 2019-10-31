Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Three children, three adults assessed in multi-vehicle crash

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
31st Oct 2019 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to a four vehicle nose-to-tail traffic crash in Norville this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three children and three adults had minor injuries; and only one adult female was being transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

The spokesman said an off-duty paramedic was on the scene and assisted with patients.

Three ambulance crews and the officer in charge was sent to help manage the incident.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Locals use extinguisher, water and Fanta to stop fire

        premium_icon WATCH: Locals use extinguisher, water and Fanta to stop fire

        News USING a fire extinguisher, water and Fanta, two locals have stopped a fire.

        • 31st Oct 2019 2:53 PM
        130+ tickets, drug drivers galore in road sting

        premium_icon 130+ tickets, drug drivers galore in road sting

        Crime Burnett police sergeant expresses surprise at number of drug drivers nabbed in...

        • 31st Oct 2019 3:30 PM
        Homeowner's shock moments after alleged woodchipper murder

        premium_icon Homeowner's shock moments after alleged woodchipper murder

        Crime 'I could see in his eyes, of what had taken place'

        The curiosity that killed this cat

        premium_icon The curiosity that killed this cat

        News Feline dispatched after myna indiscretion

        • 31st Oct 2019 3:05 PM