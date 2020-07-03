Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REPORTED CAR ROLLOVER: Emergency crews are inbound to a single vehicle crash in Kolonga. Picture: File
REPORTED CAR ROLLOVER: Emergency crews are inbound to a single vehicle crash in Kolonga. Picture: File
Breaking

Three children, one adult involved in car rollover

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a reported car rollover in Kolonga.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were treating four patients of the crashed vehicle along Kalpowar Rd.

“One adult and three children were the occupants of the vehicle, and were all stable,” she said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said fire crews were currently inbound.

The call to emergency services came just before 2pm.

More to come …

car roll kalpowar rd qas qfes single vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor candidate weighs in on voluntary assisted dying debate

        premium_icon Labor candidate weighs in on voluntary assisted dying debate

        News Tom Smith hosted a meeting with members of Dying With Dignity this week as discussion about the legislation continues.

        Road upgrades to address impact of flood water, king tides

        premium_icon Road upgrades to address impact of flood water, king tides

        News Nearly $2 million allocated for two road work projects in the Bundaberg Regional...

        Meet the permanent residents of navy ship dive site

        premium_icon Meet the permanent residents of navy ship dive site

        News The quirky characters living at the HMAS Tobruk after scuttling

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered