Three children, one adult involved in car rollover

REPORTED CAR ROLLOVER: Emergency crews are inbound to a single vehicle crash in Kolonga. Picture: File

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a reported car rollover in Kolonga.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were treating four patients of the crashed vehicle along Kalpowar Rd.

“One adult and three children were the occupants of the vehicle, and were all stable,” she said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said fire crews were currently inbound.

The call to emergency services came just before 2pm.

More to come …