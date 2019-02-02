Three children ejected from rolling vehicle on Bruce Hwy

CRASH: Three children were ejected from a vehicle as it rolled on the Bruce Highway this morning.

THREE children have been ejected from a vehicle as it rolled on the Bruce Highway this morning.

An 11-year-old girl has been flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane and four other patients have been driven to Bundaberg Hospital after their vehicle rolled on the highway at Booyal, 15km south of Gin Gin.

Emergency services received reports of the single-vehicle incident about 4.40am which a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said had occurred at high speed.

A 29-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman received minor chest and shoulder injuries and was taken to hospital with an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old boy, who were ejected from the vehicle with the young girl at the time of the incident.

INCIDENT: Two women and three children have been hospitalised after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled 15 km south of Gin Gin. Rhiannon Steffens

The boys had sustained minor injuries from the crash but the girl has been flown to hospital in a serious yet stable condition with head and deep facial injuries.

The spokesman said no one had received life-threatening injuries from the incident and the occupants had been very lucky with the outcome of the rollover.

The Bruce Highway had been closed for at least two hours but a witness at the scene confirmed the road was reopened about 7.15am.

This is the second crash in about 12 hours for the Booyal area of the Bruce Highway, with a trucking having crashed last night just 100 metres from the the location of this morning's incident.

A 50-year-old man was believed to have been driving a B-double when he lost control and crashed about 5pm yesterday.

The QAS spokesman said the man had sustained minor injuries and was later taken to Bundaberg Hospital.