Three cheers as new cops help make Bundy safer
NEW police recruits are heading for Bundy after the three officers were among 82 to be sworn in today at a graduation ceremony at the Queensland Police Service Academy.
After successfully completing 25 weeks of intensive training, Police Minister Mark Ryan said he was sure the first-year constables would receive a warm welcome in Bundaberg.
"They will be working hard to fight crime and keep the community safe and for that they deserve our gratitude and best wishes for a long and successful career,” he said.
"First-year constables breathe new life into the service with their unique experiences and enthusiasm.”