Three cheers as new cops help make Bundy safer

Three new cops will be calling Bundy home. TAHLIA STEHBENS

NEW police recruits are heading for Bundy after the three officers were among 82 to be sworn in today at a graduation ceremony at the Queensland Police Service Academy.

After successfully completing 25 weeks of intensive training, Police Minister Mark Ryan said he was sure the first-year constables would receive a warm welcome in Bundaberg.

"They will be working hard to fight crime and keep the community safe and for that they deserve our gratitude and best wishes for a long and successful career,” he said.

"First-year constables breathe new life into the service with their unique experiences and enthusiasm.”