Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three new cops will be calling Bundy home.
Three new cops will be calling Bundy home. TAHLIA STEHBENS
News

Three cheers as new cops help make Bundy safer

28th Jun 2018 4:30 PM

NEW police recruits are heading for Bundy after the three officers were among 82 to be sworn in today at a graduation ceremony at the Queensland Police Service Academy.

After successfully completing 25 weeks of intensive training, Police Minister Mark Ryan said he was sure the first-year constables would receive a warm welcome in Bundaberg.

"They will be working hard to fight crime and keep the community safe and for that they deserve our gratitude and best wishes for a long and successful career,” he said.

"First-year constables breathe new life into the service with their unique experiences and enthusiasm.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    TAKING OFF: Tourism investment drives growth

    premium_icon TAKING OFF: Tourism investment drives growth

    Council News MILLION-DOLLAR upgrades at the airport and work at the Hinkler Hall feature in the 2018-19 Bundaberg Regional Council Budget.

    The terrifying act that kills four Aussies a week

    The terrifying act that kills four Aussies a week

    News Counting dead Australians shows the sad impact of violence

    INDUSTRY IN CRISIS: Australia's big waste problem

    INDUSTRY IN CRISIS: Australia's big waste problem

    Environment Why the government may ban single-use plastics

    NEW LOOK: State charges clearer on new rates notices

    premium_icon NEW LOOK: State charges clearer on new rates notices

    Council News Change is coming to rates notices in Bundy

    Local Partners