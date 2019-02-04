Menu
THREE CHARGED: Police allege two men and a boy held-up a Childers service station on Friday.
Three charged over Childers armed robbery

Carolyn Booth
4th Feb 2019 3:57 PM
TWO men and a boy have been charged after a service station attendee was threatened with a large knife at Childers in a terrifying armed robbery.

A 21-year-old, 18-year-old and 17-year-old were each charged with one count of armed robbery in company while armed after allegedly stealing cash, cigarettes and food items from the Caltex Roadhouse on the Bruce Hwy.

Police allege two of the three co-offenders entered the store, one carrying a large knife or machete, about 2.45am on Friday, while the third stood watch outside.

A Bundaberg police spokesperson said the service station staff member was ordered to open the till before one offender allegedly grabbed the cash.

"They've taken the money and cigarettes as well as some food items on their way out,” she said.

All three fled the scene on foot, sparking a police manhunt.

Detectives from Bundaberg joined Childers police on Friday, viewing CCTV footage and finding three distinct footprints at the scene.

Police located the three suspects, who were charged late Friday.

All three are due to appear in court next month.

Bundaberg News Mail

