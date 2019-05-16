Menu
An example of a gel blaster available online
Crime

Three charged in second drive-by gel shooting

by Sarah Matthews
16th May 2019 3:45 PM
POLICE have charged three men who allegedly shot a school office with a gel blaster gun, in the second incident involving the weapon in as many days.

The three men, two aged 20 and the other aged 19, allegedly drove past Stanthorpe State High School yesterday afternoon and fired several gel pellets from their vehicle at the school office window.

One of the men allegedly got out of the car and spoke to the deputy principal before the trio fled in a ute.

They were stopped by police a short time later, with the gel blaster gun allegedly found in the vehicle.

They have each been charged with going armed to cause fear and are due to appear in court on June 19.

It comes after a Toowoomba woman was randomly shot in the stomach in a drive-by gel blaster shooting on Tuesday.

Following the shooting, police raided an Arrowfield St address and found three gel blaster guns.

A 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are assisting police with their inquiries, but no one has been charged yet in relation to the incident.

A QPS spokeswoman said there was nothing to indicate the two incidents are linked.

