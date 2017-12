EMERGENCY services were called to a three-car crash on Takalvan St just before 4pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics responded at 3.55pm but fortunately no one was injured in the collision outside The Salvation Army super store.

Wet weather played havoc with road conditions for much of the day today and drivers are urged to drive to the conditions in the rain.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.