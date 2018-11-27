Three cars collide on Quay St

CRASH: Three cars were involved in a incident along Quay St.

CRASH: Three cars were involved in a incident along Quay St. Tahlia Stehbens

THREE vehicles have been involved in a crash along Quay St, after the brakes on one car failed and it ploughed into a car stopped at traffic lights.

The impact propelled the white camery that had been hit forward into a third vehicle.

CRASH: A white Toyota Camry was rear-ended and pushed into a vehicle in front of it stopped on Quay St near the RSL after the brakes failed on a grey Toyota Hilux. Tahlia Stehbens

A Bundaberg police spokesman confirmed three cars were involved in the incident, but thankfully no one was injured.

The crash happened about 11.30am.

Traffic is flowing slowing through the crash site in front of the Bundaberg Services Club, but motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible to avoid delays.

Police confirmed the driver of the ute which caused the crash was issued with a defect notice.