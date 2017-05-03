Three cars collide on Bruce Highway

Paramedics are at the scene of a three vehicle crash.

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a three vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said initial reports suggested the crash happened just after 6.30am when a truck ran into the rear of a car, which then ran into another truck.

It is believed a semi-trailer, car and small truck are involved in the nose-to-tail crash at Dog Hole Creek, south of Childers along the Bruce Highway.

Paramedics received the call by roadwork crews and are taking two patients to hospital with minor injuries.