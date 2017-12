CRASH: Lunchtime chaos as three cars collide on Lamb St after one driver failed to stop at a Stop sign.

FOUR people are lucky to walk away unscathed after one driver failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a three-car crash.

A silver Mitsubishi and a blue Holden Astra received the most damage with the front ends being smashed in the collision.

The third car, a silver VW received minor exterior damage.

Bundaberg police and paramedics attended the scene at Walkervale.