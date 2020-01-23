Three Bundy homes targeted by sticky-fingered thieves

Thieves have been entering Bundaberg homes in recent days.

POLICE are investigating a number of unlawful entries committed across Bundaberg since about Monday.

One home on Sinclair St on Tuesday, had several items taken including a shell-covered jewellery box, costume jewellery, CDs and handbags.

A representative for the household said three wallets and ID had been taken as well as a large CD holder case.

The residents of the home were left shaken and upset because they believed whoever entered the home would have had to walk around them as they were sleeping.

Bundaberg police confirmed they were investigating the incident and confirmed two Medicare cards, two pension cards and 18-plus cards were taken.

This handbag was stolen from a Sinclair St home.

Anyone with information can call police on 131 444 and quote QP2000143821.

The incident followed two others in recent days.

At around 3.45 Monday, a home on Woongarra St was unlawfully entered, with items stolen.

A silver HP laptop with a charger and set of keys was taken.

The suspect was described as male, wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The police reference number is QP2000135631.

A third incident happened between Saturday and Monday.

A home on Bond St, Thabeban, was unlawfully entered and a generator worth $1850 was taken.

Police are investigating the matter.

The police reference number is QP2000135781.