Three Bundy girls get called up for state

GIRL POWER: Taylor Fitzgerald, Taylor Stumer and Lucy Hamilton have been selected for Queensland. Mike Knott BUN141118CRI1

CRICKET: The move to Bundaberg has been a good one so far for cricketer Taylor Fitzgerald.

The Shalom College student made the move with her family this year from Hervey Bay to the region to play for the Bundaberg Bolts in under-14 juniors.

Now, she has been picked to represent her state at the upcoming under-15 national school sport titles.

Fitzgerald will be joined in the team by fellow Bundy player Taylor Stumer with both impressing for Wide Bay at the recent Queensland School Sport 13-15 girls carnival on the Sunshine Coast.

Fitzgerald did well with the bat and ball with Stumer making 206 runs in the tournament including two half centuries at an average of 68.

"I went alright bowling and not too bad batting,” Fitzgerald said.

"It was pretty exciting to get picked, I did not expect to get chosen. It was random for me.”

Fitzgerald said the move to the Bolts had improved her cricket.

She averages 23 with the bat so far in six games in the Bundaberg Cricket Association competition and has five wickets at an average of 16.

But it's not been about the performances.

She said playing with the girls had allowed her to embrace the game more.

"It's been a good experience,” she said.

"It's been different and it's just been better.”

Stumer was selected for the fourth time for Queensland after making half centuries for the first time at Wide Bay school level.

But the selection still surprised the modest Kepnock State High School student.

"I thought I wasn't going to get picked because I was small and 13,” she said.

"My best performance was in the last game where I got 75 runs not out.

"I hope I don't get out for ducks, get some runs and take some catches (at the titles).”

Stumer and Fitzgerald will head to the titles soon with a date to be announced.

Joining the duo with Queensland selection is The Waves' Lucy Hamilton.

The 12-year-old has been selected for the under-13 side for the national school sport titles after dominating for Wide Bay as well.

Hamilton impressed with wickets and an average of 92 with the bat at the tournament.

"It is a really good pleasure to be selected,” she said.

"I did really good with the bat and ball because last year I just did well with the ball.”

Hamilton said the improvement has come from a focus on her batting during the off-season and this season.

She now plans to train hard personally and play for The Waves over the next month to get ready.

The titles will be held in Bunbury, Western Australia, from December 12 to 19.

All three girls will be in action tomorrow in the juniors at Kendalls Flat.