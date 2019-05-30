Three Bundy billionaires on nation's top rich list

The cover of the Australian Financial Review's rich list.

The cover of the Australian Financial Review's rich list. Adam Wratten

BUNDABERG'S billionaire brothers can add yet another feather to their wide-brimmed hats.

Lex, Peter and Andrew Greensill have featured in The Australian Financial Review's Rich List which has revealed the nation's top 200 most wealthy Australians.

BUNDY BILLIONAIRE: Lex Greensill. Contributed

The brothers, who have a worth of $1.210 billion, ranked in at number 75 on the list.

In 2011 Lex Greensill swapped a bigger share of the family watermelon farm for the capital to start a supply chain financing business.

Greensill Capital today makes $12 billion available to 900,000 suppliers across 50 different countries and was valued at $US1.64 billion following a $US250 million investment from Singaporean private equity firm General Atlantic last July.

The Greensills' Rich List valuation includes the three brothers' interest in Greensill Farming Group, which has expanded into a 2000ha operation spanning sugar cane, sweet potatoes and five per cent of Australia's watermelons.

The farming business was established by their grandfather Roy in 1947.

On Tuesday the NewsMail reported on another Financial Review article that said Lex would be returning home next week to source staff for the bond-issuance team of his $5 billion business-finance company which will be based in Bundaberg.

The vision is to build Greensill Capital into the country's largest debt capital markets player.