Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The cover of the Australian Financial Review's rich list.
The cover of the Australian Financial Review's rich list. Adam Wratten
Business

Three Bundy billionaires on nation's top rich list

30th May 2019 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S billionaire brothers can add yet another feather to their wide-brimmed hats.

Lex, Peter and Andrew Greensill have featured in The Australian Financial Review's Rich List which has revealed the nation's top 200 most wealthy Australians.

BUNDY BILLIONAIRE: Lex Greensill.
BUNDY BILLIONAIRE: Lex Greensill. Contributed

The brothers, who have a worth of $1.210 billion, ranked in at number 75 on the list.

In 2011 Lex Greensill swapped a bigger share of the family watermelon farm for the capital to start a supply chain financing business.

Greensill Capital today makes $12 billion available to 900,000 suppliers across 50 different countries and was valued at $US1.64 billion following a $US250 million investment from Singaporean private equity firm General Atlantic last July.

The Greensills' Rich List valuation includes the three brothers' interest in Greensill Farming Group, which has expanded into a 2000ha operation spanning sugar cane, sweet potatoes and five per cent of Australia's watermelons.

The farming business was established by their grandfather Roy in 1947.

On Tuesday the NewsMail reported on another Financial Review article that said Lex would be returning home next week to source staff for the bond-issuance team of his $5 billion business-finance company which will be based in Bundaberg.

The vision is to build Greensill Capital into the country's largest debt capital markets player.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fun guide: what to do at the Bundy Show today

    premium_icon Fun guide: what to do at the Bundy Show today

    News THE smell of dagwood dogs, the laughter of children and the whizzing of rides can only mean one thing: it's showtime.

    SCAM ALERT: Suppliers urged to delete email from 'council'

    premium_icon SCAM ALERT: Suppliers urged to delete email from 'council'

    Council News Council CEO urging residents to delete scam email if received.

    Climatologist delivers bad news for region's farmers

    premium_icon Climatologist delivers bad news for region's farmers

    Weather Find out when the next useful rainfall will be.

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    • 30th May 2019 2:31 PM