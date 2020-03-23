Three bail breaches ends in suspended sentence for man

A MAN has been given a suspended sentence and committed back to the district court after he broke his bail conditions three times.

Anthony Leigh Williams pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to three counts of breach of bail.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on September 30 last year Williams was released from the watch house on bail, with the condition he not use the internet including emails and social media.

Just days later police conducted a search warrant at Williams' home where they found receipt for an Optus smartphone bought on October 1/10.

Sgt Burgess said checks of the device found it was used to create accounts to contact younger people under false pretences.

On February 21 Williams' mother went to the police station to report her son had contacted her on Facebook, again breaching the no use of the internet condition.

He later also used the internet to download material subject to a current investigation.

Williams' lawyer Gavin James told the court his client wanted to use the NDIS.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Williams' plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney said the offending was serious and that a fine would not be appropriate.

Williams was sentenced to one month imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

He was also committed back to the District Court.