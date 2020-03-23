Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT4
News

Three bail breaches ends in suspended sentence for man

Geordi Offord
by
23rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been given a suspended sentence and committed back to the district court after he broke his bail conditions three times.

Anthony Leigh Williams pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to three counts of breach of bail.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on September 30 last year Williams was released from the watch house on bail, with the condition he not use the internet including emails and social media.

Just days later police conducted a search warrant at Williams' home where they found receipt for an Optus smartphone bought on October 1/10.

Sgt Burgess said checks of the device found it was used to create accounts to contact younger people under false pretences.

On February 21 Williams' mother went to the police station to report her son had contacted her on Facebook, again breaching the no use of the internet condition.

He later also used the internet to download material subject to a current investigation.

Williams' lawyer Gavin James told the court his client wanted to use the NDIS.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Williams' plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney said the offending was serious and that a fine would not be appropriate.

Williams was sentenced to one month imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

He was also committed back to the District Court. 

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        Health Life is set to change dramatically from today with a visit to the pub or gym a thing of the past, but some say it’s still not enough with calls to “shut Australia...

        • 23rd Mar 2020 5:14 AM
        Kombucha ready to be served up by the keg

        premium_icon Kombucha ready to be served up by the keg

        News Love kombucha? Now it's being served by the keg

        • 23rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Why daughter suspects foul play after Bundaberg dad vanished

        premium_icon Why daughter suspects foul play after Bundaberg dad vanished

        News Paul Stevenson has been gone eight years. So why are there no clues?

        AERIAL FOOTAGE: How LifeFlight found missing man at Bullyard

        premium_icon AERIAL FOOTAGE: How LifeFlight found missing man at Bullyard

        News RACQ LifeFlight released video footage and explained their involvement in the...