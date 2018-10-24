Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A raid on a business in Maroochydore yesterday has resulted in three people being charged in relation to unlawful prostitution allegedly being carried out on the Sunshine Coast.
FILE PHOTO: A raid on a business in Maroochydore yesterday has resulted in three people being charged in relation to unlawful prostitution allegedly being carried out on the Sunshine Coast.
Crime

Three arrested after raid on dodgy 'massage parlour'

24th Oct 2018 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAID on a business in Maroochydore yesterday has resulted in three people being charged in relation to unlawful prostitution allegedly being carried out on the Sunshine Coast.

Detectives from the Sunshine Coast criminal investigation branch and the State Crime Command Prostitution Enforcement Taskforce executed a search warrant at a property on Sugar Road as part of Operation Quebec Dame.

As a result a 51-year-old man and two women, aged 23 and 29, were arrested.

It will be alleged the premises was operating falsely under the guise of a massage parlour and that police identified a number of women as having recently worked there unlawfully.

A Mount Coolum man has been charged with two counts of knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution, and one count each of knowingly carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution and having an interest in premises uses for the purposes of prostitution.

He was bailed to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 23.

The two women were charged with engaging in prostitution through an unlawful prostitution business and were bailed to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 15.

Prostitution in Queensland is lawful by a sole operator working alone from a premises or at a licensed brothel.

Related Items

crime massage parlour prostitution
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

    premium_icon Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

    News A DEAD whale has been removed from Moore Park Beach, after being buried several weeks ago.

    • 24th Oct 2018 3:18 PM
    Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

    Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

    Careers Hiring begins for the cashless debit card initiative

    Jewel outrage: Dempsey hits out at development 'racism'

    premium_icon Jewel outrage: Dempsey hits out at development 'racism'

    Council News Letter targets Bundy mayor over Jewel approval process

    Smith creates history as she becomes president

    premium_icon Smith creates history as she becomes president

    Sport Janine Smith becomes first women's boss at the club

    Local Partners