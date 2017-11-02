Three amazing natural places to visit in Bundy

WITH the winter chills now gone for another year, you may be looking to get out of the house and explore some of the less travelled areas of our own backyard.

The Bundaberg region is full of fantastic landscapes, from the sea views to the serenity of the region's nature parks and here's a list of where to find them.

Russo Environmental Park, Childers

Russo Park is renowned as one of the best environmental parks near Childers by the Bundaberg Regional Council, providing visitors a chance to explore interesting vegetation and wildlife along Stockyard Creek. It contains walking tracks, seats and picnic tables and is a great place for relaxing family outings in the bush.

Named in recognition of the contribution to the district by the Russo family for about a century, their is a wide diversity of local native trees includes huge Blue Gums (Eucalyptus tereticornis), estimated to be more than 200 years old, which provide nesting hollows for owls, possums and gliders.

To get the Environmental Park from Childers, drive approximately 7km on the Goodwood Rd and turn left into Stockyard Road. After 400 metres, turn right into the Abington Heights development (Rosemont Drive), then turn right into Park Avenue. Keep driving to the end of this road, then veer to the left and down to the entrance to the park.

Dogs are not permitted in the Environmental Park.

Vera Scarth-Johnson Wildflower Reserve

The reserve protects more than 93 hectares of wallum heath vegetation, and borders approximately 1km of the Elliott River with something for bushwalkers, bird watchers and the local botanist who loves a nice wildflower.

To get to the reserve, turn onto Coonarr Road from Goodwood Road 14km south of the Bundaberg Post Office.

The walking track entrance is located 9km along Coonarr Road, on the left-hand side.

However, no vehicle access is permitted within the reserve.

WILDLIFE: You may spot a platypus at Meadowvale Nature Park. Contributed

Meadowvale Nature Park

This park is surrounded by bushland, a freshwater creek and home to the "famously shy” platypus in Splitters Creek.

Platypus love the deep water in this part of the creek and the banks are perfect for their burrows. Provided you are quiet and patient, you can catch a glimpse of this intriguing animal, especially at dawn and dusk.

The park has a range of rare vegetation, wildflowers, birds and other native animals, and is only 10km from Bundaberg.

Meadowvale Nature Park was declared in 1988 to help celebrate Australia's Bicentenary and has a very welcoming picnic area with picnic tables, toilet facilities and parking.

The walking tracks are natural bush tracks so take care of uneven ground.

No domestic animals are allowed in the park.

The council is urging everyone to take nothing but photographs and leave nothing behind but your footprints.

For more info, contact the council's Natural Resources Department on 1300 883 699.