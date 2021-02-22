Menu
Crash on Gold Coast Highway
Crime

Three 13yo girls, 12yo boy charged over ‘stolen car’ crash

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Feb 2021 7:20 PM
Three 13-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy have been charged after they allegedly fled the scene of a crash involving a stolen car on the Gold Coast on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the white Mitsubishi ASX SUV was stolen from Robina Saturday night before it crashed and rolled on the Gold Coast Highway, near Pacific Fair Drive, at Broadbeach about 3.45pm.

A group of four youths then allegedly fled the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.

Three teenage girls have been arrested after a stolen car crashed and rolled on the Gold Coast University Highway on Sunday about 3.45pm. Picture: Supplied
Police arrested four 13-year-old girls nearby soon after. Just after 8pm officers from the Gold Coast's Rapid Action Patrol group took a 12-year-old boy into custody at a Chairlift Avenue address in Mermaid Beach.

All four were taken to Southport Watchhouse. The girls were earlier taken to hospital for minor injuries.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.

All four have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and are expected to appear before the Southport Children's Court.

Video footage of the aftermath of the crash shows bystanders attempting to determine if anyone is inside the rolled Mitsubishi.

The SUV was one of two vehicles allegedly stolen from a Solitaire Place home in Robina on Saturday night, police said.

Earlier this month, the Queensland Government announced a new task force to target repeat youth offenders.

Originally published as Three 13yo girls, 12yo boy charged over 'stolen car' crash

