Threat to blow up shopping centre, stranger head-butted

AN ANDERGROVE resident on a cocktail of prescription drugs head-butted a stranger in Caneland Central before threatening to bomb the shopping centre, sending shoppers scattering.

The alarming incident inside the Mangrove Road premises followed Daniel Francis Saylor's fraudulent sale of an associate's car, which had been stored in his backyard, a court was told.

However, the 54-year-old's public defence barrister Phillip Moore offered some explanation behind Saylor's outbursts and dishonest behaviour.

Mr Moore pointed to a deterioration in Saylor's mental faculties, perhaps linked to dementia - but it was noted Saylor had the mental capacity to enter guilty pleas.

Saylor faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to fraudulently selling the car (which has not been found) at East Mackay on December 30, 2017; public nuisance at Caneland Central on July 17; and theft on the same day at Caneland (involving a bag from JB Hi Fi).

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told Magistrate Scott Luxton it was about 4pm on July 17 when a member of the public approached police officers and told them he had been struck by Saylor after a disagreement.

Saylor, "unsteady on his feet and stuttering his words", told police he had felt "insulted" when asked to move on "so he head-butted him". When officers told Saylor he would be banned from Caneland the situation escalated further.

"The defendant instantly became angry and yelled loudly 'I'm going to bomb you and blow the whole joint up'," Ms Pearson said.

Saylor was arrested and while being led from the shopping centre he spat toward the man he had attacked, the court was told.

Mr Moore told Mr Luxton that his client, who also lives with a mental illness, had nothing relevant to the case in his criminal history. Mr Moore added that Saylor, who is on a disability pension, had received involuntary treatment shortly after the Caneland offences.

Mr Luxton ordered Saylor to serve six months probation and to pay $300 in restitution.