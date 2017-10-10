Threat of mozzie outbreak

BUNDABERG Regional Council is urging the community to be mosquito savvy after last week's freak weather event brought an "unwelcome threat of a mosquito outbreak”.

Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said rainfall in the warmer months increased the risk of a mosquito breeding cycle.

"Ponded water or water caught in pot plants, unused containers or any item capable of retaining water creates an ideal breeding site for mosquitoes,” he said.

"People really cannot afford to be complacent regarding checking their yards and houses to ensure they eliminate potential breeding sites while also ensuring that protective screens are in good repair.

"We all realise that mosquitoes bring with them various diseases that can result in severe illness. The same applies to the health risks mosquitoes can inflict on dogs including heart worm.”

According to the council, Aedes aegypti was found in Gin Gin previously and in Childers in the 80s and again last year.

This mosquito has the ability to transmit dengue fever, but only if it bites someone who is currently suffering from the disease.

