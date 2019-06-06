Thousands vote that Gladstone is worse than Bundy

WHAT'S WORSE? Voters were asked which city is worse with Gladstone winning the depressing title.

BUNDABERG has been described as a "grog town" by a Facebook page that seeks to put Australian towns and cities against each other.

But it's perhaps a little better than being described as an "industrial dump", the label applied to our northern neighbour Gladstone.

S--- Towns of Australia has 89,289 likes on Facebook and 91,515 followers.

Bundy CBD:

Bundaberg from the Post Office. Brian Cassidy

In a post that appeared this morning, the Facebook page pitted Bundy and Gladstone against each other, asking the online audience which city was worse.

At last count, Gladstone was winning the race, with 77 per cent of more than 7000 votes to its dishonour.

Bundaberg, on the other hand, only had 23 per cent of the vote, making it a loser but also a clear winner in not being the worst of the two.

Comments ran wild in the rivalry, with not too many kind words for the Gladstone region.

The voters have spoken...

"Did 15 years hard time in Gladstone, my highlights were driving to Rocky to go to Sizzler and the extreme pollution," wrote Corey McTackett.

Jeremy King also declared his love for Bundaberg over Gladstone.

"Bundaberg is endemic and loved Australia-wide for its lovely rum," he said.

"Gladstone hangs its hat on a leather bag from the '40s. Cut and dried!"

Bundy CBD:

Buss Park in the Bundaberg CBD. Mike Knott BUN060818BUSSPARK4

Rolly Smith questioned why a place like Bundaberg was even pitted against a place like Gladstone.

"Bundaberg isn't much of an opponent," he said.

"Gladstone needs a proper s--- competitor like Casino in New South Wales, a genuine geographical skid mark".

M'shell Galke didn't mince words, either.

"I usually find beauty in all towns, but I have to say Gladstone has no redeeming qualities about it at all," she said.

"Winner of S--- Town of the Year award."

There just wasn't much love for Gladdy at all.

"Bloody Gladdy, hands down," Melissa-Jai Bailey said.

"Can't even breath in that town unless you're living off Ventolin."

Then there were the comments back and forth about Bundy Rum.

Some said they loved it, some said they hated it, others said they drank it in Bundaberg to forget where they lived.

Then there were the comments describing the relationship between Gladstone, Bundaberg and rum.

"Bundaberg makes that top drop Bundy Rum," Don Gibson said.

"Gladstone drinks it, and goes bananas."

The online poll is open till tomorrow morning.