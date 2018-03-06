Thousands to watch Wilks' Wide Bay debut

THE debut of Wide Bay Buccaneers' visa player Ben Wilks will be shown live to thousands of football fanatics on Saturday.

Football Queensland stream one live game from the FQ Premier League each week, and this week it will be the region's newest club who shines on the platform.

The broadcast attracts more than 13,000 unique viewers.

The win-less Buccaneers will host eighth-placed Logan Lightning at Martens Oval, Bundaberg, in what shapes as the Wide Bay's best chance for their first points of their debut season.

It could double as Wilks' debut. The winger, who was to be used by sacked coach Tim Lunnon as a striker, has sat on the sideline for the past month waiting for a clearance from Football Federation Australia.

Wide Bay lodged the application on February 5.

The FFA will grant a provisional clearance "on or about" tomorrow provided they do not hear differently from Wilks' former club, Gibraltar. The FFA can not register a player unless an international transfer certificate is received, or no response is "received from the national association within 30 days from the date FFA sends the ITC request."

Saturday's FQPL game kicks off at 5pm.