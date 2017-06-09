24°
Thousands to benefit every day from new road link

Ashley Clark
| 9th Jun 2017 3:07 PM
RIBBON CUTTING: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Councillor Ross Sommerfeld and Mayor Jack Dempsey open the Kay McDuff Dr extension today.
RIBBON CUTTING: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Councillor Ross Sommerfeld and Mayor Jack Dempsey open the Kay McDuff Dr extension today.

COMMUTERS in Bundaberg will find it easier to get around the region thanks to the opening of the Kay McDuff Dr extension.

The $2.8 million upgrade opened to traffic today, providing a direct link to the Bundaberg Ring Road and helping local traffic and freight moving about town.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester said the completion of the 450m extension would allow more than 6200 vehicles travelling along Kay McDuff Dr every day to have direct access to the Ring Rd.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he was pleased to see the Federal Government working closely with regional communities to improve local road networks.

"The new link will take trucks away from the Shalom College precinct and offer potential relief to traffic congestion on Enterprise and Maynard Sts," Mr Pitt said.

 

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the new route had many benefits for residents and businesses alike.

"It really does make the trip from the coast much shorter and it gets all of the heavy vehicles out of the city and school areas," she said.

"It is a fantastic road that I know has been long asked for by businesses and the community and I am really pleased that the State Government was able to contribute $1 million to this project."

 

 

NEW ROUTE: The southern end of Kay McDuff Dr now connects with the Bundaberg Ring Road.
NEW ROUTE: The southern end of Kay McDuff Dr now connects with the Bundaberg Ring Road. Crystal Jones

 

 

 

 

Division 7 Councillor Ross Sommerfeld said the road would ease congestion throughout the city.

"People living over East Bundaberg can come over to the airport, to Shalom, to Bunnings without the need to go through so many streets," he said.

"It is one small bit of road but it is a great saving on congestion."

 

ECONOMIC BOOST: Wayne Swann, the owner of Beasley&#39;s Hydraulic Services, said the extension would help local business.
ECONOMIC BOOST: Wayne Swann, the owner of Beasley's Hydraulic Services, said the extension would help local business.

The upgrade has also benefited surrounding businesses, according to the owner of Beasley's Hydraulic Services, Wayne Swann, whose shop is on Kay McDuff Dr.

"It means that we have better access for our customers and better access for us," Mr Swann said.

"There are economic benefits because it will be cheaper and easier to run our business."

The Kay McDuff Dr extension was jointly funded with the Federal Government contributing $1.4 million, the state $1 million and Bundaberg Regional Council $1.4 million.

The project was part of the Federal Government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Programme in which it committed $368 million from 2013-14 to 2012-22, Mr Chester he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg regional council congestion kay mcduff drive keith pitt mp leanne donaldson ring road route

