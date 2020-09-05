Thousands tested for COVID in Wide Bay in a week

Admin officer Michelle Mills with nurses Nicole Knowles and Rabecca Goddard on the front line at the Fever Clinic.

24,770 Covid-19 tests had been taken at public and private testing sites across Wide Bay so far up to Wednesday.

In the week from August 27 to September 2, some 2,001 COVID-19 tests took place across the region, including 1,070 at three WBHHS fever clinics at Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

During that period 303 tests were conducted at the Bundaberg clinic.

High rates of COVID-19 testing are crucial to ensuring positive cases can be identified and isolated as quickly as possible, before they have the chance to unknowingly infect others around them.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service encourages people to attend fever clinics and be tested for COVID-19 if they have even mild symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell.

No fee and no referral are required.

"Testing protects you, your loved ones and the community - especially our most vulnerable," a WBHHS spokesperson said.

"So we urge our community: if you've got any symptoms, take the test and know for sure you're COVID clear.

"Aside from testing, we can all play a part by practising good hand hygiene, maintaining social distance and staying home if unwell."

The Bundaberg clinic is at the Recreation Precinct (AgroTrend Grounds), entry via Kendalls Road, Branyan, and is open from 7.30am to 5.30pm.

