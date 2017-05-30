Thousands switch from Burnett to Bundaberg

SOME residents may have a new state MP after a shake-up to the Queensland electoral boundaries.

After the proposed boundary redistribution was released by the Queensland Redistribution Commission in February, the final borders have now been drawn up and the commission has stuck to its planned reshuffle for our region.

The change will see Bundaberg gain 3610 new voters from the Burnett electorate.

Former Burnett voters in the suburbs of Ashfield, Kalkie, a portion of Branyan north of Childers Rd along with parts of Bundaberg North and Woongarra will now vote for the Member for Bundaberg.

In its report the commission says these suburbs had "expanded outside of Bundaberg's existing boundaries” and were now united with communities of interest.

To balance enrolment within its electorate, the Burnett region has expanded west and pinched some areas from Callide.

The boundary now follows the Kolan River, gaining the balance of the South Kolan, Bucca, Avondale, Waterloo, Yandaran, Mullet Creek, Watalgan and Rosedale suburbs, along with the communities of Monduran, Abbotsford and Waterloo.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett was resigned to losing some areas when the NewsMail spoke to him in February.

"Initially I must say given considering we knew it was going to be the biggest shake-up and the biggest review in some 30 years, to see what has happened for our region, I couldn't be happier,” he said, at the time.

Meanwhile, Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson had already begun getting to know her know constituents back in February saying she welcomed the changes.

Visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au and use the interactive map to check if you've been affected.