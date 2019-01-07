Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STINGERS: Bundaberg's Alana Reid inspected blue bottles on Bargara beach in 2016
STINGERS: Bundaberg's Alana Reid inspected blue bottles on Bargara beach in 2016 Emma Reid BUN250116BLUE1
Environment

Thousands stung by blue bottles, but not at our beaches

Emma Reid
by
7th Jan 2019 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT SEEMS a blue bottle jellyfish invasion that led to more than 2600 stings in Queensland waters on the weekend bypassed Bundaberg.

Surf Life Saving Queensland Wide Bay Capricorn coordinator Julie Davis said only one blue bottle had been reported across the region's beaches.

Authorities say 2630 people, including children, were treated for stings since Saturday on the Gold and Sunshine coasts as the jellyfish swarmed beaches in record numbers.

Mrs Davis said the Bundaberg region only saw the blue sea creatures when the winds were northerly, and they were currently south to south-easterly.

Almost 1000 people were hurt in a matter of hours on Sunday afternoon, with 476 bluebottle stings treated on the Gold Coast and 461 on the Sunshine Coast.

Several of those stung suffered anaphylactic shock.

Last week a number of blue bottles washed up at Agnes Water.

In Bundaberg, Mrs Davis said the weather had been ideal and visitor numbers were looking good across the patrolled beaches.

She said the best time to hit the beach was around the high tide mark in the mid-morning before the wind picked up too much.

blue bottle bundaberg julie davis queensland surf life saving
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    10 court stories that shocked Bundaberg in 2018

    premium_icon 10 court stories that shocked Bundaberg in 2018

    Crime READ the top 10 most high-profile and gripping court cases the NewsMail reported on in 2018.

    • 7th Jan 2019 2:43 PM
    Graphic image: Heartbreak as child's pet sheep mauled

    premium_icon Graphic image: Heartbreak as child's pet sheep mauled

    News Christman break turns to sadness for child

    15-year-old Bundy teen leads police on 300km highway chase

    premium_icon 15-year-old Bundy teen leads police on 300km highway chase

    Breaking Police led on 3-hour highway chase by 15yo truck thief overnight

    Local Partners