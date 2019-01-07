Thousands stung by blue bottles, but not at our beaches

IT SEEMS a blue bottle jellyfish invasion that led to more than 2600 stings in Queensland waters on the weekend bypassed Bundaberg.

Surf Life Saving Queensland Wide Bay Capricorn coordinator Julie Davis said only one blue bottle had been reported across the region's beaches.

Authorities say 2630 people, including children, were treated for stings since Saturday on the Gold and Sunshine coasts as the jellyfish swarmed beaches in record numbers.

Mrs Davis said the Bundaberg region only saw the blue sea creatures when the winds were northerly, and they were currently south to south-easterly.

Almost 1000 people were hurt in a matter of hours on Sunday afternoon, with 476 bluebottle stings treated on the Gold Coast and 461 on the Sunshine Coast.

Several of those stung suffered anaphylactic shock.

Last week a number of blue bottles washed up at Agnes Water.

In Bundaberg, Mrs Davis said the weather had been ideal and visitor numbers were looking good across the patrolled beaches.

She said the best time to hit the beach was around the high tide mark in the mid-morning before the wind picked up too much.