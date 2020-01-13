Menu
SES BUSHFIRE APPEAL: SES members Julian Nott and Peter Ruffles collecting donations outside the Gayndah IGA. Picture: Sam Turner.
Thousands raised in SES bushfire appeal

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
13th Jan 2020 10:58 AM

THE North Burnett showed why they're the best region in Queensland over the weekend after their fundraising efforts.

Donation centres were established across the region on January 10-11 to raise funds for the victims of the Australian bushfire crisis.

In a combined total, SES controller Brian Lowe said over $7000 was raised through the community's efforts.

"Not only am I over the moon about the effort put in by the SES, but the generosity of the North Burnett community," Mr Lowe said.

"They've been so supportive, it's phenomenal."

21 SES members contributed to the effort over the weekend, with all donations going to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

Mr Lowe couldn't be more proud of the region for their donations.

"They've stepped up and shown why we're the best region in Queensland."

north burnett red cross bushfire appeal ses volunteers

