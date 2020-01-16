Thousands of visitors expected for upcoming Bundy Cup

TOUCH: IF last year was any indication. Bundaberg could soon expect an influx of the better part of 3000 people as the Bundy Cup approaches.

Team nominations are still open, but will close soon according to Bundaberg Touch Association president David Field.

“We’ve got the Bundy Cup – that’s on the first and second of February,” Field said.

“Team nominations are open for that and close Friday.”

Bundy Touch is expecting to register seven junior and four senior teams for the Cup.

He said last year there were about 60 teams competing with between 14 and 15 players per team, plus family and spectators and coaches and referees, the numbers quickly added up to a big weekend in touch football.

“Last year we had 60 plus teams, this year try to expect the same kind of numbers,” Field said. “We’ve got teams from the southeast corner, as far north as Rocky and out west too.”

He said the Cup would be a great start to the sporting year, and contributions from a number of different organisations including Queensland Touch Football meant there was a total prize pool worth $20,000.

“It’s a really good compact event as well,” Field said.

“We’ll be running six fields all day long.”



As to why Bundy was repeatedly chosen as the location for such a competition, Field said Bundaberg made a great destination point and had great facilities and grounds for all the people the event would bring.

“From a sporting perspective it’s a great way to kick off the year,” he said.