Thousands of signatures needed for airline petition

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett is calling on locals to sign a petition to ensure Virgin flights continue in the region.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has launched a petition in an effort to ensure the future of Virgin flights to and from Bundaberg.

Last week, Virgin's Bundaberg route was called into question amid news the airline's ATR fleet - the turboprop planes primarily used between Bundaberg and Brisbane - would be reduced from 14 aircraft down to just six.

The move would coincide with the airline closing its Brisbane ATR crew base.

Mr Bennett said he was seeking community support for the petition, which calls on Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to intervene and assist in securing a commitment from Virgin Australia or other operators to continue to service the city's airport.

"I have launched this petition on behalf of our community to build a case to show the airline that their service is important to the region and for our State Government to stand up and help us fight to keep Virgin flights to and from Bundaberg," he said.

"Come on Bundy, let's send a clear message to the airline and to the premier that we matter and our region's airport is the lifeblood to the economy."

Mr Bennett said he hoped everyone would make an effort to sign the petition which will be presented to parliament later in the year.

"I would like to see our entire community get behind the petition... to make an impact, we rely on thousands, if not tens of thousands of signatures," he said.

Mr Bennett said ensuring the Bundaberg airport was serviced by more than one airline was important to keep airfares affordable and protect the region's tourism and business economy.

"Virgin's recent announcement to cancel their turboprop operations could result in Bundaberg being serviced by a sole major airline, which would have an enormous impact on tourist and business travel to the region," Mr Bennett said.

"The loss of airline competition will without a doubt push airfares up and out of reach for most locals."

Mr Bennett said many locals who relied heavily on air travel to access specialist medical services in Brisbane would also be heavily impacted if Virgin stopped operating out of the Bundaberg Airport.

Mr Bennett's 'Save our Bundy Flights' petition is available online at www.savebundyflights.com.au.

Alternatively a paper petition can be signed at Mr Bennett's office in See Street, Bargara, or at various Bundaberg businesses including Take the Plunge Coffee Shop, Electra St (opposite Hinkler Central).

Local businesses are being urged to support the campaign by displaying the paper petition at their business and can request a copy on 4111 5100.