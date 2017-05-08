25°
News

Thousands of signatures needed for airline petition

Crystal Jones
| 8th May 2017 2:33 PM
Burnett MP Stephen Bennett is calling on locals to sign a petition to ensure Virgin flights continue in the region.
Burnett MP Stephen Bennett is calling on locals to sign a petition to ensure Virgin flights continue in the region. Paul Donaldson BUN040513VIR4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has launched a petition in an effort to ensure the future of Virgin flights to and from Bundaberg.

Last week, Virgin's Bundaberg route was called into question amid news the airline's ATR fleet - the turboprop planes primarily used between Bundaberg and Brisbane - would be reduced from 14 aircraft down to just six.

The move would coincide with the airline closing its Brisbane ATR crew base.

Mr Bennett said he was seeking community support for the petition, which calls on Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to intervene and assist in securing a commitment from Virgin Australia or other operators to continue to service the city's airport.

"I have launched this petition on behalf of our community to build a case to show the airline that their service is important to the region and for our State Government to stand up and help us fight to keep Virgin flights to and from Bundaberg," he said.　

"Come on Bundy, let's send a clear message to the airline and to the premier that we matter and our region's airport is the lifeblood to the economy."

Mr Bennett said he hoped everyone would make an effort to sign the petition which will be presented to parliament later in the year.

"I would like to see our entire community get behind the petition... to make an impact, we rely on thousands, if not tens of thousands of signatures," he said.

Mr Bennett said ensuring the Bundaberg airport was serviced by more than one airline was important to keep airfares affordable and protect the region's tourism and business economy.

"Virgin's recent announcement to cancel their turboprop operations could result in Bundaberg being serviced by a sole major airline, which would have an enormous impact on tourist and business travel to the region," Mr Bennett said.　

"The loss of airline competition will without a doubt push airfares up and out of reach for most locals."

Mr Bennett said many locals who relied heavily on air travel to access specialist medical services in Brisbane would also be heavily impacted if Virgin stopped operating out of the Bundaberg Airport.

Mr Bennett's 'Save our Bundy Flights' petition is available online at www.savebundyflights.com.au. 　

Alternatively a paper petition can be signed at Mr Bennett's office in See Street, Bargara, or at various Bundaberg businesses including Take the Plunge Coffee Shop, Electra St (opposite Hinkler Central).

Local businesses are being urged to support the campaign by displaying the paper petition at their business and can request a copy on 4111 5100.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg airport stephen bennett

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Busload of backpackers in crash

Busload of backpackers in crash

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a serious crash.

Bundy speeders hit with $500k in fines

Our region's worst speeding hot spots have been revealed.

Bundy drivers were slugged $500k in speeding fines in a year

Bennett throws down the gauntlet on ice

The drug ice seized by Rockhampton police.

Donaldson challenged on Govt's ice strategy

Bundy man leading medicinal pot boom

FIELDS OF GREEN: John Hall is hoping to be able to grow medicinal cannabis on his Bundaberg farm next year.

Company lists on ASX amid surging pot boom

Local Partners

Petition to prevent netting in local water

Childers man, John Downey has started a petition to Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett to get net-free zones in the Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory River.

Cycle a monthly horror for girls who don't have pads

OVERSEAS HELP: Nicole Beasley has begun making washable sanitary kits for women in third-world countries and needs your help.

Sending sanitary products to girls in need

COMMUNITY DIARY: What's on this week in Bundy

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) is concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs. She is supporting the 'Bin It - You know it's right!' campaign to put rubbish in its place. Pictured here with Reef Check Australia director of programs and partnerships, Jennifer Loder and just a sample of the fishing debris removed at a regular clean up location.

Submit to the Community Diary at editorial@news-mail.com.au

BCC festival is on tomorrow

Looking for something to do?

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

AQUAMAN star Amber Heard visited Nimbin on the weekend to join crowds at the annual MardiGrass celebration.

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

‘I’ll get that man’: White vows revenge on Preston

Former MasterChef guest judge Marco Pierre White has launched a tirade against Matt Preston.

CHEF reveals the feud that sparked his defection from MasterChef.

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 SUES ROAD, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 SUES ROAD, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

AT JUST $469,000, IT IS OVER $100,000 BELOW THE SELLER&#39;S BUILD COST

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOOM HOME ON 15 ACRES Less than 12 months old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!