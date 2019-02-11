Thousands of roses ready for lovers this Valentine's Day

IF THERE'S one business who needs no reminding of the time of year, it's Bundaberg Roses.

Farming roses is their speciality and with Valentine's Day just around the corner they are busy picking and bunching bouquets.

Bundaberg Roses' Francis Hagen said they had already sent thousands of blooms to Brisbane with plenty left to go around the Wide Bay.

He said they have been preparing for the Valentine's Day rush since the end of December/early January to ensure they had enough roses.

While they can't escape the heat, Mr Hagen said ensuring a quality roses all year long was his passion and a balancing act when achieved produced a rose with a big head and long stem.

Red roses have traditionally been every suitors choice and while they are still the most popular pick for lovers, Mr Hagen said the market has changed in recent years, with people looking for hot pink, yellow and orange.

He said Valentine's Day was their busiest time of the year, followed by Mother's Day, and pre-orders started on Friday. With Valentine's Day just two days away orders are soon to fly in.

To pre-order a bunch of roses for your Valentine phone Bundaberg Roses on 4159 9723.

Bundaberg Roses is at 1291 Moore Park Road, Bundaberg.