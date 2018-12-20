Thousands of dollars worth of alcohol spills on to street

ACCIDENT: A truck lost its precious cargo on Buss St after braking suddenly to avoid a child who crossed the path of the truck.

Katie Hall

RESIDENTS have poured onto the street to observe a scene that's sure to bring a tear to the eye.

Thousands of dollars worth of alcohol has fallen from a delivery truck in South Bundaberg's Buss St, covering the road and surrounding front lawns in glass and cardboard.

Friendly locals got to work, quickly helping the poor truck driver to rescue any salvageable items from his lost load.

A witness said a child had crossed the path of the truck, forcing the driver to brake suddenly.