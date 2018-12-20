Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACCIDENT: A truck lost its precious cargo on Buss St after braking suddenly to avoid a child who crossed the path of the truck.
ACCIDENT: A truck lost its precious cargo on Buss St after braking suddenly to avoid a child who crossed the path of the truck. Katie Hall
Breaking

Thousands of dollars worth of alcohol spills on to street

Katie Hall
Toni Benson-Rogan
by and
20th Dec 2018 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have poured onto the street to observe a scene that's sure to bring a tear to the eye.

Thousands of dollars worth of alcohol has fallen from a delivery truck in South Bundaberg's Buss St, covering the road and surrounding front lawns in glass and cardboard.

Friendly locals got to work, quickly helping the poor truck driver to rescue any salvageable items from his lost load.

A witness said a child had crossed the path of the truck, forcing the driver to brake suddenly.

More Stories

alcohol bundaberg buss street editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Why the NRL must ban footy 'bad boys' for life

    premium_icon Why the NRL must ban footy 'bad boys' for life

    Opinion The NRL supports White Ribbon and Our Watch so its decision to keep formerly violent footy stars on-field is rank hypocrisy, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY

    Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    premium_icon Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    Health Four Queenslanders received heart valves from a donor with cancer

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners