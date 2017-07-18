Thousands in Bundy clueless to deadly disease in our midst

Type 2 diabetes can remain hidden for 10 years or more and doesn't discriminate.

THERE are about 3,108 people in the Bundaberg region who already have type 2 diabetes and don't know it yet.

Diabetes Queensland released the shocking statistics in light of last week's National Diabetes week to raise awareness for sometimes neglected type 2 diabetes disease.

According to their research, type 2 diabetes can remain hidden for 10 years or more and doesn't discriminate.

"Anyone can develop diabetes and you don't have to be old or overweight,” Diabetes Queensland CEO Adjunct Associate Professor Michelle Trute said.

"Your future depends on finding out if you're one of the 3,108.”

On top of that figure, there are 6,913 people in Bundaberg with all types of diabetes, and 6,217 people have already been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Symptoms of diabetes include passing urine more often, especially at night; increased thirst; extreme tiredness; unexplained weight loss; slow healing of cuts and wounds; blurred vision.

In almost 60% of cases, being informed about your risk of type 2 diabetes lets you slow its advance.

Early diagnosis can prevent the onset of serious diabetes-related complications that might otherwise lead to a heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney disease or limb amputations.

The imbalance of glucose in your bloodstream is affecting your arteries, heart, kidneys and most other organs in your body.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that attacks the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, it can develop at any age but generally occurs in children and young adults and cannot be prevented.

Type 2 diabetes is related to lifestyle factors in 60% of cases; however, the remaining 40% of people living with type 2 diabetes could not have prevented it.

Despite popular belief It can sometimes be managed solely by healthy eating and exercise, but it remains in the system.

"It takes less than two minutes to check your risk of developing type 2 diabetes online,” A/Ass Prof Trute said.

"This National Diabetes Week put yourself first and find out if you're one of the Queenslanders who needs to start treatment.”

You can check your risk of type 2 diabetes by visiting www.diabetesqld.org.au or ask your doctor to check at your next visit.