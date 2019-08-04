Menu
Runners take part in the Sunshine Coast Marathon last year.
News

Thousands hit pavement as Coast marathon gets under way

Tom Threadingham
by
4th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUNNING: The 7 Sunshine Coast Marathon and Community Run Festival is officially under way.

More than 6000 runners are expected to lace up for the event with plenty more than just the challenging 42.195km full marathon on offer.

Athletes, fitness junkies and enthusiastic community members will also be pushing hard across the 21.1km half marathon, 10km, 5km and 2km distances too.

Some top elite competitors will be in action with former winner Clay Dawson and in form Dion Finocchiaro among many to watch.

Meanwhile, there's plenty on the line in the half marathon which not only doubles as the Australian championships but has extra incentive with a handy $25,000 up for grabs for whoever can finish with the all-time fastest half marathon in Australia by an Australian.

Pat Carroll (1:01.11, 1994) holds the record for men and Lisa Weightman (1:09.00) has the milestone for women.

Jack Rayner, Sinead Diver, Ellie Pashley and Weightman will be among those looking to break the record.

Schedule

Sunshine Coast Marathon and Community Run Festival

6am - Marathon

6am -Half Marathon

9am- 10km race

10.15am - 5km

11am - 2km

The Sunshine Coast Daily

