Thoughtless thieves take off with Christmas lights

GRINCH: Vanessa Walker and friend Lee Bunny in front of Vanessa's Branyan St home that had it's Christmas lights stolen.

A BUNDABERG family is feeling crushed after waking to find their Christmas lights had been stolen.

The Christmas Scrooge pinched not one but the entire light display, which the family had saved up to buy.

Vanessa Walker, 23, said she was devastated by the act and wanted to know how someone could stoop so low at this time of year.

"I woke up and went outside to go to work and I noticed that my lights weren't there, so I went back into the house and asked everyone if they had moved them or something, but they hadn't. They were gone. I was pretty angry and upset. Why would anyone steal Christmas lights? The rest of the family is upset as well.

"Christmas is a time of giving, not stealing,” she said.

Ms Walker said it was the first time she and her family had strung lights up outside their Bundaberg West home and they were hoping to attract passers-by on their nightly lights crawl as the jolly season neared.

"We've wanted to do it for a very long time now and this is the fist year we've actually gone out and bought lights,” she said.

"We had two sets of candy cane lights, they were in the driveway, we had big balls of fairy lights, and we had a Santa, a reindeer and a snowman - they were shaped like a stoplight.”

Ms Walker said they put the lights up at the beginning of the month and it took the family a good part of the day to position them just right.

"We took all afternoon to decide where we wanted to put them. We were pretty happy with how they looked,” she said.

Ms Walker said she wasn't sure they could replace them now.

"We might get more, but I don't want the same thing to happen again.”

Her five-year-old nephew, she said, would be the most disappointed by the theft.

"He was so excited, he just wanted to sleep over so he could look at the lights.”

Ms Walker has a clear message for the mean-spirited thieves: "Just get a job, get money, and buy it yourself.”

She said Bundaberg police had been notified and anyone with information could contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.