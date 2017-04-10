31°
News

Those unusual new Coles car parks explained

Crystal Jones
| 10th Apr 2017 2:06 PM
Parking markings at the Stockland Kensington shopping centre.
Parking markings at the Stockland Kensington shopping centre.

LOCALS have overwhelmingly praised the new Stockland Kensington store, but debate is running hot over the centre's parking with some residents vowing to never return.

The NewsMail's Facebook audience took to social media to vent their frustrations. 

And the same style of car parks can be found at Coles at Sippey Downs on the Sunshine Coast. 

Doug Charteris said he thought a few cars would be left with "dents in their doors".

"Not much room in between each other," he said.

"Noticed most of the cars' tyres were sitting on the white lines. Don't think I will be shopping there."

 

Parking markings at the Stockland Kensington shopping centre.
Parking markings at the Stockland Kensington shopping centre.

Deanne Haggarty said she felt the car parks, with their unique lines, were only suitable for small vehicles.

"Not sure I want doors opened on our new four-wheel drive," she said.

But are the parking spaces as narrow as they seem?

Stockland development professional Geraldine Burke explained the design to the NewsMail.

 

Parking markings at the Stockland Kensington shopping centre.
Parking markings at the Stockland Kensington shopping centre.

As part of the $30 million development of Stockland Kensington Shopping Centre, the group created more than 250 covered car parking bays.

"We were proud to work alongside our anchor tenant, Coles, in the design and development of the new Stockland Kensington Shopping Centre," Ms Burke said.

"We integrated Coles' innovative, new design into the car park, which has been completed at a number of other Coles shopping centres throughout Australia with great success.　

"The new double lines that separate each parking space are designed to assist drivers to park in the middle of the allocated car space, while also ensuring customers with larger vehicles have sufficient space to open and close their doors and have room to walk between parked vehicles."

Ms Burke said the design didn't mean the parks were narrow, it just meant they would guide motorists in parking more accurately.

 

It was a busy Monday morning at the Stockland Kensington shopping centre.
It was a busy Monday morning at the Stockland Kensington shopping centre.

"We were very proud to open this new centre on Saturday and thank the Bundaberg community for helping us celebrate at the Coles Carnival on Friday evening," Ms Burke said.

Other shoppers said they were concerned about traffic congestion and having to potentially share spaces with Brothers Sports Club patrons.

"Parking being shared with Brothers, not very well thought about," Aleisha Tara said.

"Coles was big, but that's all it is is a Coles, not really a shopping centre."

Debbie Steinhardt also said she wouldn't be going back.

"Was not impressed trying to get out with all the traffic," she said.

"Needs another main entrance/exit. Won't be coming back."

Heather Osborne said the parking situation was tantamount to a "nightmare".

"...Shoppers will not get a park as Brothers' car park can be full at times so thought has not been taken, it was bad enough when it was Bunnings," she said.

Shopper Yvonne Elliott also described parking as a "nightmare".

Other locals suggested that a bus service should operate to and from the new shopping complex.

"Haven't been. Won't be unless a bus can go there, we don't drive," Jodi Willis-Roberts said.

